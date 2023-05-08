Travel Channel Paranormal “Chasers” to Investigate Napanoch, NY’s Shanley Hotel

Did you know that one of the most haunted hotels in America is right in our own backyard?

The Shanley Hotel on Main Street in Napanoch, New York is known for being a hotbed of paranormal activity. There have been reports of shadow figures, voices, and footsteps all being seen and heard throughout the hotel.

This kind of paranormal activity brings attracts all kinds of ghost hunters who are trying to debunk or confirm the creepy encounters.

Investigate Haunted Shanley Hotel with Paranormal Professionals

This time around the Tennessee Wraith Chasers from Travel Channel will be stopping by the Napanoch Hotel in search of spirits and you can join them! According to the Haunted History Trail of NY State, you can meet Chris Smith and Mike Goncalves of the Wraith Chasers on Saturday, May 13th 2023. Another package will give you the opportunity to go on a ghost hunt around The Shanley Hotel from 8 pm to 12 am.

You can also stay the night, if you're brave enough of course. One former paranormal investigator commented on Haunted History Trail's Facebook page:

I gave up paranormal investigating and disbanded my group after visiting the Shanley hotel. Never want to see or hear what we heard and saw that night again

You can get your tickets on The Shanley Hotel Website.

Ghost Hunters Invade Hudson Valley

This isn't the first time paranormal crews have visited the Hudson Valley and the Shanley Hotel. When Ghost Hunters was on A&E back in 2019 they came to town to check out the haunted hotel and the paranormal evidence piled up.

Travel Channels Zac Bagans and Ghost Adventurers: House Calls stopped by Miss Fanny's in Wappingers Falls. The episode, called 'Wappingers Falls' of Fear, aired back in December of 2022. In 2015, Ghost Hunters (when they were on SciFi, now on Travel Channel) visited the Culinary Institute in Hyde Park and collected chilling evidence.

Have you ever had a paranormal experience in the Hudson Valley? We'd love to hear from you!

