Hunt for Ghosts in Napanoch, NY On Halloween Night This October

Are you brave enough to stay the night a haunted Hudson Valley hotel on one of the most ghostly nights of the year?

Ghost Hunt USA is hosting a VIP Halloween Night ghost hunt at the Shanley Hotel in Napanoch. Halloween has turned into a family fun holiday, with candy and costumes. However, many believe the door between the human world and the ghost world opens on October 31st.

The History Channel explains the haunted history being Halloween as they explain:

The Celts, who lived 2,000 years ago, mostly in the area that is now Ireland, the United Kingdom and northern France, celebrated their new year on November 1. This day marked the end of summer and the harvest and the beginning of the dark, cold winter, a time of year that was often associated with human death. Celts believed that on the night before the new year, the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead became blurred. On the night of October 31 they celebrated Samhain, when it was believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth.

With that being said, it sounds like Halloween is the perfect day to hunt down ghosts at a haunted Hudson Valley hotel.

The historically haunted Shanely Hotel in Napanoch has been a hotbed of paranormal activity for years. The spirits of Beatrice, James, Rosie, John, Joe, Jonathan, and many others still roam the building according to the hotel's website.

There have been reports of shadow figures, voices, and footsteps all being seen and heard throughout the Ulster County hotel. As a matter of fact, during on ghost hunt a shadow figure was caught on camera. Take a look:

Do you have the guts to stay the night in one of the many haunted rooms on the property? If so visit GhostHuntUSA.com for tickets.

