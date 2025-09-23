What to Do If Your Vehicle Gets Stuck On Train Tracks

Important information to know in case you run into this dangerous situation.

Vehicles get stuck on train tracks because the crossing may be uneven or too high for low-clearance vehicles, leading be uneven to a vehicle high-centering or bottoming out. Other causes include being caught by closing crossing gates, traffic causing a backup onto the tracks, or a driver misjudging the space needed to cross safely.

Cars getting stuck on train tracks in the Hudson Valley can result from drivers taking risky shortcuts, misjudging intersections, or being distracted, leading to collisions with trains. Incidents have occurred with both passenger and freight trains, with consequences ranging from minor delays and damage to the vehicle to fatalities. Recent events include a car being hit in Rockland County in July 2025, a separate car-train collision in Kingston in December 2022, and a train hitting an unoccupied vehicle in Dutchess County in May 2016.

Why vehicles get stuck

Uneven and raised crossings: The road surface at a rail crossing is often higher than the surrounding area, and the crossing itself may be bumpy.

High-centering: Vehicles with low-riding suspensions, such as sports cars, certain trucks, or buses, can get stuck when the middle of the vehicle hits the elevated track.

Stalled engines: Vehicles can stall on the tracks, leaving them unable to move forward or backward.

Traffic backups: A line of cars or other traffic at a red light or busy intersection can block a vehicle from clearing the tracks completely before a train arrives.

What to do if you get stuck

Evacuate the vehicle: Everyone should exit the vehicle immediately.

Get to safety: Move far away from the tracks, running diagonally away from the direction of the train to avoid flying debris.

Notify authorities:

Call the ENS number: Find the blue and white Emergency Notification System (ENS) sign posted at the crossing and call the number on it. This connects you to a railroad operator who can warn approaching trains.



Call 911: If you can't find the ENS sign, call 911. The dispatcher can still contact the proper authorities to warn trains.



Important reminders

Don't try to save the car: Do not risk your life trying to get the vehicle off the tracks once a train is approaching.

Beware of debris: If a train hits the vehicle, large pieces of debris can be thrown in various directions, so it's important to get to a safe distance.

Know the warning signs: Before approaching a crossing, look to see if it's flat or elevated, and assess if your vehicle has the clearance to safely cross.

