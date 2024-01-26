Adult Film Star Jesse Jane Dead at 43

We remember Jesse Jane's visit to the Hudson Valley back in 2019.

We received the news this week that porn star Jesse Jane and her boyfriend Brett Hasenmueller, were found dead at a home in Moore, Oklahoma during a welfare check performed by police officers.

TMZ reports that the check was requested by Hasenmueller's employer after he didn't show up for work for a few days. Police sources have indicated that it appears to have been a drug-related death for both of them, an investigation is ongoing.

One of the biggest porn stars of the era, Jesse Jane entered the industry in the early 2000s and quickly rose to prominence, earning numerous awards and distinctions for her performances, including numerous AVN Awards. She was a contract performer for Digital Playground from 2002 to 2014.

Jane also distinguished herself as one of the few adult film stars to successfully transition into mainstream Hollywood and gained recognition beyond the adult entertainment industry. Best known for her role in the Pirates erotic film series, she retired from the adult film industry in 2017 after a successful career spanning nearly two decades.

Jesse Jane's Visit to the Hudson Valley 5 Years Ago

Working in the radio business can be crazy at times, and a lot of interesting opportunities can come your way as a DJ. Back in 2019, I had been working for a small radio station in the area for a short time, and we did a promotion event billed as a porn star tour, where we worked with Club Smiles and Giggles World doing appearances with porn stars for several weeks and signing listeners up at the events for a trip to the AVN Awards in Las Vegas.

One of the events featured an appearance from Jesse Jane at the Giggles store in Hyde Park. Jesse Jane came by to promote an appearance at Smiles and was having a blast with everyone, she was a ball of fire.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Jesse Jane was having a blast, sporting her radio station bandana, and showing it off to everyone at the store that afternoon. She couldn't be more gracious with everyone, signing autographs for everyone that stopped by and posing for pictures.

Get our free mobile app

Tig with adult film star Jesse Jane at a radio promotional event in 2019. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Tig with adult film star Jesse Jane at a radio promotional event in 2019. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Very sad news regarding the passing of Jesse Jane. Outside of the adult film industry, some mainstream appearances included the film Starsky & Hutch, a guest role on Entourage, and an appearance on The Bad Girls Club. She is survived by her one son. R.I.P.