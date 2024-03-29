Rt. 9 Dunkin’ in Dutchess Sets Grand Opening Date; Deals, Prizes

A brand new Dunkin' in Dutchess County will be opening with lots of fanfare and perks for their customers.

There's certainly no lack of places to grab a hot coffee and donut in the Hudson Valley. Dunkin' has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the region, with new locations seeming to pop up in just a matter of days.

The newest Dunkin' is set for its grand opening celebration that will include some major perks for its inaugural customers.

New Hudson Valley Dunkin' Opens Just in Time

The newest Dunkin' location has opened just in time to handle an overflow of customers who have been temporarily left without a local shop. Last week we learned that the Hyde Park location on Route 9 had suddenly shut its doors. The Dunkin' is undergoing some major renovations that will take several weeks to complete.

In the meantime, customers are being redirected a couple of miles south to the newest Dunkin' that just opened its doors. Now, that store is throwing a party to mark its grand opening.

Dunkin' Grand Opening on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie

On Wednesday, April 3 the new Poughkeepsie Dunkin' will celebrate its grand opening on Route 9 across from Marist College. Construction has been underway since last summer at the Chestnut Mobile in front of the Home Depot. We announced a year ago that Dunkin' was going to make the gas station its newest Hudson Valley location.

To mark the occasion, the Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH will be broadcasting live from the restaurant starting at 6am. Customers who come by during the broadcast will be able to enjoy a medium hot or iced coffee for just 99 cents. There will also be a drawing to win a $250 gift certificate to Dunkin' and tickets to see Def Leppard, Journey, and the Steve Miller Band at Citi Field on August 7th.

The celebration will continue throughout the day with more giveaways and another afternoon broadcast with WRRV-FM.

