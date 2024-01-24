Annual Foodstock Event Announces Lineup, Venue Change

Annual charity concert finds new home after closing of legendary Chance Theater.

Organizers from The Foodstock Fund have announced the lineup and new venue for 2024 Foodstock 16 event, with proceeds going to Dutchess Outreach and the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie. The Foodstock Fund organinizes the annual Foodstock concert along with a comedy event and online fundraisers.

About The Charities:

Dutchess Outreach is celebrating 50 years this year, having started in 1974 as an advocate and provider of hunger and relief programs to make sure that everyone, regardless of their income, has access to fresh, healthy food and the support they need. The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie is a 177 year old organization that provides a full range of Community Based Services and Residential Services giving hope and healing to at-risk children throughout New York State. The Home is licensed by the New York State Office of Children & Family Services, the New York State Office of Mental Health and the New York State Department of Health. The Children’s Home is accredited by the Council on Accreditation for its exemplary adherence to human welfare agency guidelines. In fiscal year 2022, the Home served approximately 1,020 children and their families.

Where and When is Foodstock 16?

Foodstock 16 will take place at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie on Sunday, Feb. 4. Doors open at 1pm, showtime 2pm for this all day event featuring some of the best local area talent from around the Hudson Valley. Event organizers Ryan Michael and Lorenzo Angelino say:

"With the loss of our beloved venue all these years, the Chance Theater, we have worked with Mahoney's to make this year's show possible. We hope to make Foodstock 16 an event to remember! The support of our sponsors makes the concert possible. Thank you in advance for helping to make Foodstock synonymous with giving in the Hudson Valley...and for helping us to give thanks by giving back!" Ryan Michael and Lorenzo Angelino- The Foodstock Fund

Who is Playing This Year's Foodstock Event?

The theme of Foodstock 16 is Returning to Our Roots, featuring exceptional local musicians performing to benefit those in need in the Hudson Valley. This year's event will feature two stages in two rooms and will be headlined by the popular 3-piece rock outfit Albino Love Slaves (Todd Mihan on guitar, Mike Hamel on bass/lead vocals and Matt Byrne from Hatebreed on drums) playing cover songs like you've never heard them before.

Albino Love Slaves Facebook Albino Love Slaves Facebook loading...

Main room will feature all the bands with an Acouxtic/Lighter room available with seating and food service. 2 bars will be available. Also on the lineup for Foodstock is Natasha B, Breach the Asylum, Chosen Acoustic (featuring Michael LaFalce Jr., John LaRotondo and Jeffrey Sherban), Jennie Angel, Jeff Armstrong's Azulado Jazz Trio, Misfit Toys, Dirt Candy and Mark Adams. Tickets are $20 and includes your first beverage. All ages welcome and tickets available for purchase here or at the door.

Get our free mobile app

Don't Forget to Bring Non-Perishable Food Items

Non-perishable food items will be accepted at the door with all proceeds going to Dutchess Outreach and Children's Home of Poughkeepsie. Its estimated that the Foodstock Fund has provided over 300,000 meals over the years. This year's show is sponsored in part by Locks That Rock Hair Design and Four Maples Fish Market. For more on Foodstock, check out the Foodstock Fund Facebook page.