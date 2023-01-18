Police say a tragic incident unfolded Wednesday morning when a tractor-trailer went off an overpass and landed on another vehicle below. The crash caused significant delays, according to Daily Voice. New York State police are still investigating the crash scene for more details.

Truck Goes Off Ramp on Interchange

Daily Voice says the truck lost control, and flipped over a guardrail on an exit ramp and landed on I-287 in Westchester County. State police say the crash happened Wednesday morning, right after 10 AM, on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to Interstate 684 north in Harrison. Police says the truck went off the ramp and landed in the westbound lanes on 287, crashing a van traveling below.

Sadly, the driver of the truck was killed during the crash, according to LoHud. Officials says the driver of the van was extricated and taken to the hospital, where their condition has not yet been released.

Just back in October, a car hauler went up in flames near the same location.

Truck Carrying Cars Catches on Fire

The Purchase Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that the front end of a tractor, as well as multiple vehicles on a car carrier had caught on fire on the ramp that leads to a major interstate. The fire broke out during the early morning on the entrance ramp from leads from I-287 to to I-684 in Westchester County, according to officials.

Commercial-size car carrying trailers are often used to ship new or used cars from manufacturer to auto dealerships. They generally haul around 5 to 9 vehicles at a time, but are limited to an 80,000 pound weight cap under U.S. law. it can be a bit daunting getting stuck behind one of these massive vehicles, particularly on a narrow road where visibility is limited.