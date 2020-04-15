Town of LaGrange Parks & Recreation’s Virtual Farm Visits

Spring is here, the weather is getting nicer and it would be a great time to visit a farm. Except right now nobody is visiting anywhere or anything. And that's a good thing if we want to stop the spread of coronavirus. But we still should be able to have a little fun.

Head to the Town of LaGrange Parks & Recreation's facebook page and check out their Virtual Farm Visits. They recently celebrated National Agriculture Week, and in honor they decided to take a closer look at where your milk comes from and to give a little extra attention to those who feed our country. Join them as they visit a dairy farm and learn all about farm life, where those dairy products come from and some fun farm facts that you might not know. You will also have the chance to do some fun activities.

Sound like something you and your family might enjoy? Head over to the facebook page and click on the links for tours with Farmer Katie. Not the farm, but the next best thing.

