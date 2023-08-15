Yet Another Tornado Struck in New York State Says NWS

This has certainly been a rainy and stormy summer across many parts of New York.

Saturday's severe weather brought torrential rain and frequent lightning, as more than one line of storms moved through the Hudson Valley and New York state. Now, the National Weather Service has confirmed that another tornado touched in parts of New York Saturday evening during the storms.

This is not to be confused with the previous bout of severe weather earlier in that week, where six confirmed tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down across the state. One of which, and EF-3 in Turin, NY, was one of the most powerful tornadoes in almost ten years.

Tornado Touches Down in Delaware County

The National Weather Service says that a tornado briefly touched down near the Catskills in Delaware County late Saturday. The NWS says the tornado was rated an EF-0 with winds around 80 MPH, that struck near Fishs Eddy.

The tornado traveled on the ground for 3.5 miles, causing some damage to trees and powerlines in the area before moving through the mountains. The hilly terrain may have prevented storm surveyors from getting any further damage estimates, or to determine if the tornado strengthened.

The NWS says that another tornado (rated EF-1) struck near Nescopeck Township in Luzerne County, PA that same evening. There was also a weak tornado that briefly touched down in Roxbury, CT, according to the NWS in Albany.

What's the Most Powerful Tornado to Ever Hit NY?

There have been three recorded F4s that have touched down in New York state, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. The first happened on August 28, 1973 in Columbia County over mostly open land, before moving into Massachusetts.

Another F4 first touched down near Erie, Pennsylvania May 31, 1985, and then moved over the state line into New York. This was part of deadly outbreak of tornadoes that hit NY, PA, OH, and Ontario that same day.

The third was a nearly mile-wide tornado that touched down in Montgomery County on July 10, 1989. The storm would stay on the ground for 42 miles, traveling four counties (Greene, Montgomery, Schoharie, and Albany Counties).