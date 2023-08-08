Tornadoes Reported Across Parts of New York State [VIDEO]

Monday's severe weather brought strong winds, hail, and flooding rains through a large part of the East Coast. Parts of the Hudson Valley and Catskills were under Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Watches through Monday night, as a line of damaging storms pushed through New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Possible Tornadoes Strike New York State

A number of news affiliates and weather spotters reported possible tornadoes through New York state during Monday's storms. Howard Mages from WBNG reported a possible tornado in Broome County from a debris signature that appeared on the radar.

Meteorologist Peter Hall from WSTM reported possible tornado sightings in Dryden and Hartford. NY. While we'll have to wait for official confirmation from the National Weather Service whether these were actual tornadoes, both of the submitted videos look quite convincing.

WNYT posted a video of what appeared to be a tornado touching down near Verona, with reported damage to Turning Stone Casino.

See Also: What Are the Strongest Tornadoes to Ever Hit New York State?

It is not certain how many tornadoes may have touched down Monday, though the National Weather Service will survey the area over the next few days. NY Upstate is however reporting that a number of areas in the state sustained heavy damage from wind and rain.

Get our free mobile app

While some areas to the west in Sullivan and Delaware counties were under the gun Monday for severe weather, most of the Hudson Valley generally saw just heavy rain by later that night as storms weakened.

Hudson Valley Weather says that a more stable air mass in eastern New York weakened the storms by sunset, so the threat for tornadoes had diminished by the time the line moved through Orange, Ulster, and Dutchess. Monday's temperatures stayed in the upper 70s under cloudy skies in many areas, which, in turn, cut off the needed energy that the storms would have required to maintain their strength.