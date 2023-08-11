New York saw one of its most active days for widespread severe weather in years, as Monday's storms brought damaging winds, flooding rains, and tornadoes. As of this writing, the National Weather Service has confirmed that four tornadoes struck portions of the state during this week's storms.

An EF-3 tornado that struck near Turin is the state's most powerful tornado since 2014.

Friday brought pleasant conditions and much dryer air across the Hudson Valley. But as we look ahead to the weekend, meteorologists are saying another round of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes, is once again possible.

Severe Thunderstorms Could Bring Wind, Hail, and Tornadoes to New York Once Again

NBC NY says that heat and humidity will once again build throughout much of the state as we enter Saturday. As the moisture in the air begins to rise, the threat of severe weather will return in the form of damaging winds and hail.

There is also a chance for an isolated tornado, though the state shouldn't see another repeat of Monday.

Forecasters say that the storms should fire up and move west during the afternoon and evening. While Saturday's storms are not expected to bring torrential rain, many areas that are already saturated by this summer's weather could still experience flash flooding, according to NBC.

New York DEC and Other Agencies Assist Pair Struck by Lightning

The New York State DEC says that on the afternoon of August 4, their officers were patrolling the Follensby Clear Pond boat launch near Saranac Lake,

Forest Rangers say they heard sirens approaching as the Tupper Lake Volunteer Fire Department truck pulled into the boat launch. The DEC says that 34-year-old from Pennsylvania and a 44-year-old from Syracuse were camping in a tent at the base of a tree struck by lightning; the lightning hit the pair, as well.

As Rangers rode with Tupper Lake EMS to the island, they witnessed both subjects able to stand up move onto the boat. The visitors were taken back to the boat launch before being transported to the hospital.

Neither suffered life-threatening injuries, though DEC officials say one subject is on crutches with swelling to his ankle, and the other experienced hearing issues.