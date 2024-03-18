John Regan Tribute Concert Set For Wappingers Falls, NY

Tribute show to honor the late, beloved musician.

John Regan called Wappingers Falls, NY home. Born in Poughkeepsie on October 28, 1951, Regan was a parks commissioner for the village of Wappingers Falls in the early 1990s. He was notable for being a member of ex-Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley's band Frehley's Comet from 1984 to 1990. Regan ran the Frehley's Comet Rock Soldiers Fanclub as well out of Wappingers Falls. He also recorded and performed with Peter Frampton from 1979 to 2011.

Regan also did session work, playing bass on the Mick Jagger, David Bowie hit "Dancing in the Street". He also did work with The Rolling Stones (appearing on the 1986 album Dirty Work), David Lee Roth, Billy idol, John Waite, Stephen Stills, Dave Edmunds and Robin Trower. Regan was part of the band Four By Fate, which saw him reunite with his former Frehley's Comet bandmate, singer Tod Howarth along with guitarist Pat Gasperini and drummer Rob Affuso (ex-Skid Row) and they recorded the album Relentless in 2016. Regan also toured with Howarth along with Richie Scarlet and Steve "Budgie" Werner in Return of the Comet. John Regan died at his home in Wappingers Falls, NY on April 7, 2023, at the age of 71.

John Regan Tribute Concert

Pat Gasperini, a longtime friend and former bandmate, has been working on organizing a tribute concert for John Regan over the past year and has worked out an agreement with the town of Wappingers Falls for a special concert to honor the beloved musicin during the town's annual summer concert series at Mesier Park.

"A Tribute to Our Brother" John Regan Tribute will take place Friday, June 21 from 7-9pm at Mesier Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and will feature performances by Four By Fate and Patrick James Band. Two bands that John Regan played in over the years. Other surprise guests are also expected to be in attendance and will possibly perform. More info on this special tribute show coming as soon as it is made available.

