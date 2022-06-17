Tom Hanks Screams At Swarm of Fans After Tripping His Wife in NYC

Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved celebrities in Hollywood. Over the past 3 decades he has become as lovable as the characters he has portrayed on the big screen. The man is a national treasure but even he has his limits especially when you push his wife.

You know you screwed up when you do something so bad that you cause Mr. Rogers to scream the F word in public.

Most of us get excited when we a celebrity in public. If you were to see one of your favorite actors just walking down the street would you leave them alone or would you ask them for an autograph or maybe even a picture? If the celebrity is someone as well known and as recognizable as Tom Hanks then there's a good chance you would have to wait in line to talk to him or at least wait for your turn to yell at him in the mob that is likely to circle him.

According to a video shared on TMZ, that's exactly what happened and the Academy Award winner when from 0-100 after his wife Rita Wilson was tripped by some of the people surrounding the couple.

