Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton Bringing New Band To Hudson Valley

Aerosmith bassist has a new band called Close Enemies and they're set to play Pawling, NY.

Joe Perry and Tom Hamilton were originally in a band together, the Jam Band, where they met up with Steven Tyler, Joey Kramer, and guitarist Ray Tabano and formed Aerosmith in 1970; in 1971, Tabano was replaced by Brad Whitford and the rest as they say is history for "America's Greatest Rock and Roll Band".

Tom Hamilton has regularly co-written songs for Aerosmith, including two of the band's biggest successes: "Sweet Emotion" (1975) and "Janie's Got a Gun" (1989). Hamilton occasionally plays guitar, sings backing vocals and on rare occasions, lead vocals. He was a 2001 inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Aerosmith.

Early Years (1970s): Aerosmith’s self-titled debut album was released in 1973, featuring songs like "Dream On," which became a signature track. Their early years were marked by a blend of hard rock, blues, and power ballads. They followed up with albums like Get Your Wings (1974) and Toys in the Attic (1975), both of which saw commercial success and solidified their reputation as hard rock pioneers. "Sweet Emotion" (1975) from Toys in the Attic was a major hit and remains one of their most iconic songs. They are one of the best-selling American rock bands, with over 150 million records sold worldwide.

Tom Haimilton's New Band Close Enemies Coming to Daryl's House Club in Pawling

As reported by Ultimate Classic Rock this week, Tom Hamilton's new band Close Enemies is set for a brief tour of the northeast in January with a date booked for Daryl's House Club in Pawling Jan. 23, 2025 at 8pm. Get tickets and info here. Hamilton announced that he was with Close Enemies back in September following Aerosmith's announcement that they were retiring from touring due to Steven Tyler's vocal injury.

The band features Tom Hamilton, guitarists Trace Foster (Hamilton's bass tech) and Peter Stroud (who plays with Sherly Crow), drummer Tony Brock (the Babys, Rod Stewart) and singer Chasen Hampton. Check out their official Facebook page here. The band also has a NYC date at City Winery Jan. 9.

