Sons of Cream Performing in Hudson Valley

The sons of the legendary Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce set to perform in Pawling, NY.

Formed in London in 1966, Cream are widely considered the first supergroup consisting of bassist Jack Bruce, guitarist Eric Clapton and drummer Ginger Baker. Bruce was the primary songwriter and vocalist, although Clapton and Baker contributed to songs. Formed by members of previously successful bands, they were highly regarded for the instrumental proficiency of each of their members.

During their brief three-year career, the band released four albums: Fresh Cream (1966), Disraeli Gears (1967), Wheels of Fire (1968), and Goodbye (1969). Beginning with Disraeli Gears, the band was joined in the studio by producer and multi-instrumentalist Felix Pappalardi. Their music spanned rock styles such as blues rock, psychedelic, and hard rock.

Throughout their career, they sold more than 15 million records worldwide. The group's third album, Wheels of Fire (1968), is the first platinum-selling double album. They scored international hits with singles such as "Sunshine of Your Love" and "White Room". In 1993, Cream were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Sons Carry On Cream Legacy

Kofi Baker and Malcolm Bruce both have deep roots going back to the birth of the 60’s British Blues R&B Rock Explosion. Here they honour the incredible legacy of their fathers Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce, who alongside bandmate Eric Clapton formed Cream.

Sons of Cream Performing at Daryl's House Club

Sons of Cream featuring Kofi Baker and Malcolm Bruce along with guitarist Rob Johnson will perform at Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY this Thursday, Aug. 15 at 8pm. Ticlets are available through the venue website here.

Doors open at 5pm, so get there early and have dinner.