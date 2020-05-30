TJ Maxx, HomeGoods NY Locations Should Open at The End of June

It's safe to say we're getting pretty restless when it comes to stores opening around the Hudson Valley.

Now that we're in Phase One of New York Reopening we are slowly, but surely, seeing some of our favorite stores open up. Right now a majority of the stores in and around the Hudson Valley are open for curbside pick up only.

The Poughkeepsie Galleria created Curbside@Poughkeepsie so that shoppers could order from their favorite stores inside the mall and pick up their items curbside.

With that being said, we're left wonder when stores like TJ Maxx's and HomeGoods will let us back in?

The TJX Company sent out a press release on May 21st with the information we've been waiting for.

After getting through all the numbers and data, TJX said that in the U.S. they have fully or partially reopened stores in 25 states. The most important part of their statement, at least for shoppers, was the following :

The Company believes that it could be mostly reopened by the end of June based on current government guidance.

When TJ Maxx and HomeGoods locations do open around New York, you can expect a full list of new rules to follow. The press release also explained the new guidelines shoppers will need to follow:

Require usage of a face mask by store Associates while working.

Posted signage that the Company expects customers to wear a face-covering when shopping its stores.

Providing Associates with face masks and gloves, and adding hand sanitation stations throughout stores for Associates and customers.

Implemented new cleaning regimens throughout the day, including enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces, such as PIN pads and shopping carts.

Installed protective shields at registers.

Applied social distancing guidelines including:

Added distancing markers in queue lines and outside stores as necessary. Posted signage and providing in-store announcements on social distancing etiquette.



Require daily health screenings and temperature checks for all store Associates prior to and upon reporting to work.

Trained field organization on new health protocols prior to store reopenings.

Implemented new store occupancy limits, even where not required by regulations.

Temporarily closed fitting rooms in the U.S. and reduced fitting room occupancy by 50% in Canada.

Established new procedures for merchandise returns.

Here's to hoping that TJ Maxx and HomeGoods open at the end of June and who knows, maybe we'll see those big marked down prices too.

Will you be stopping by TJ Maxx or HomeGoods? What's the first thing you're buying?









