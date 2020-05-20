Will Hudson Valley TJ Maxx See Big Markdowns?

I didn't think I would miss it this much. No, I'm not talking about human contact. I'm talking about stopping at TJ Maxx and HomeGoods at the Poughkeepsie Plaza on my way home from work every day.

I don't know what it is about those two stores, but I could literally walk around a TJ Maxx all day. Don't even get me started with the candle section at HomeGoods. Give me all the smells.

I digress.

Recently during quarantine boredom, I came across an article from Delish about a TikTok video that had been going viral. A video that I had seen, watched several times and had sent to all my fellow Maxxinista's.

In the video, a TJ Maxx shopper, Anna Sudsy, visits a newly reopened, post quarantine, TJ Maxx location in Tennesee. The TikTok takes you through all the new social distance protocols TJ Maxx has put in place, like arrows in the aisles and so on.

Sudsy also shows that products like handbags and luggage have all been marked down with clearance stickers. She also adds that there were 4 racks of shoes and sneakers that had been marked down as well. I don't know about you, but this sounds like a TJ Maxx/HomeGoods shoppers dream come true.

This video has me wondering if we will see similarly discounted prices once our Hudson Valley locations open up? One could only hope.

When it comes to new health protocols TJX announced in a press release that their stores will see some changes in the near future. In the press release, they state: "In our stores, we have installed protective shields at cash registers, added social distancing markers in our queue lines, implemented new processes for handling merchandise returns, and instituted new cleaning regimens, including enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the day."

Employees and customers also must wear masks when in any of their locations.

While we wait for New York to be unpaused, you can still shop TJ Maxx and HomeGoods online.





