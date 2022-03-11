Tip: Reserve Your Summer LEGOLAND Visits Now Instead of Waiting

If you're planning on visiting LEGOLAND this summer, now is the time to start planning.

Next month LEGOLAND New York officially opens for their very first full season in the Hudson Valley. Limited parts of the Goshen theme park was unveiled to visitors last May before the entire park was finally opened in July. Visitors were greeted with a park "in progress" for much of the season, with landscaping and certain attractions still undergoing work as the park scrambled to launch an entire theme park during a global pandemic.

The good news is that visitors who purchased season passes last year have been granted a whole extra year of play. LEGOLAND has reached out to customers explaining that their passes are now good through the 2022 season to make up for the late start in 2021.

While having a whole extra year to enjoy LEGOLAND New York is fun, those with season passes should prepare to do some planning ahead to maximize the amount of time they can spend in the park.

Passholders learned last year that peak park dates quickly sell out, leaving those who don't reserve their dates ahead of time left in the dust. A recent search of the pass-holder portal shows some dates are already blacked out towards the end of April. Luckily, it appears that spring break dates are still available for pass holders to reserve during the middle of April.

One of the dates that's expected to be extremely popular is also currently available for reservations, but pass holders may want to jump on it now. LEGOLAND New York recently announced that they would be hosting the first annual Red, White and BOOM event, debuting the very first fireworks display at the park. Fireworks are included with admission that day, so pass holders should lock in their reservation now before those tickets sell out.

Another popular event available for reservations right now is Brick-Or-Treat weekend. Guests can trick or treat throughout the theme park each weekend in October and experience scavenger hunts, mazes and other Halloween-themed activities.

So, if you have your season pass and already know the dates you plan to visit the park, make sure to get those reservations in soon to guarantee you don't miss out on the fun.

