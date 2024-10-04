Where to Eat ‘Boogers, Toes and Eyeballs’ in the Hudson Valley

A wild menu transformation for the month of October puts the Hudson Valley on a diet of boogers, toes and eyeballs.

It's spooky season. While most people are content with a little decorating and dressing up in costume, others want to be so immersed in Halloween that they need their food to be creepy too.

Luckily, there is a place in the Hudson Valley where you can dine on delicious snacks and meals that are themed in the most unappetizing way possible.

LEGOLAND New York LEGOLAND New York loading...

Halloween Menu Debuts at LEGOLAND, New York

LEGOLAND New York has transformed itself for October with wild decorations, special events and Halloween-themed characters. Visitors to the Goshen, New York theme park are greeted with pumpkins made from LEGO bricks, cobwebs and friendly monsters. It's all part of the annual Brick-or-Treat celebration that's happening now through Halloween.

The rides and attractions aren't the only things at the park that have received a spooky makeover. An entirely new menu of Halloween-themed food is now available at LEGOLAND New York that promises to taste much better than it looks.

LEGOLAND LEGOLAND loading...

The creative chefs at the theme park's dining sites are reimagining some of LEGOLAND's most popular snacks. Zombie Boogers is a green apple popcorn mixed with candy corn and edible eyeballs. There are also Goblin Toes, which is a green version of the park's iconic Apple Fries.

LEGOLAND New York LEGOLAND New York loading...

The park also offers special Halloween-themed beverages, a pumpkin-spice pretzel and more.

If you want to try these treats before they disappear, LEGOLAND New York is open Friday through Sunday all month and Mondays on October 14 and 21.

