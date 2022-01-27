5 New Attractions Coming to LEGOLAND New York For 2022 Season
Those who've visited LEGOLAND last year may notice quite a few changes when the gates open for 2022.
This week, LEGOLAND New York announced some exciting new attractions coming to the Goshen theme park for 2022. Hudson Valley LEGO fans will be excited to learn that the theme park's season-opening date has been announced. On April 8, LEGOLAND New York will open their gates for 2022 and introduce a number of new attractions and features for park guests.
A brand-new water playground will launch this summer in LEGO City. The park will be full of wet attractions where kids can cool down on even the hottest summer day. According to a press release, guests can "build and race a LEGO boat, splash on a water slide and be doused by a giant water bucket."
Fireworks are also coming to LEGOLAND, New York. The first annual Red, White and BOOM event will take place on July 4, debuting the very first fireworks display at the park.
Two new entertainment venues have been built in LEGO City and LEGO Pirates. Along with the amphitheater just above Knights Kingdom, the new venues will debut three live shows that are being added to LEGOLAND New York's entertainment lineup for 2022. The live-action spectaculars include Academy of Arrrrr, Detective Trace and Earth BEAT!
For the first time ever, LEGOLAND New York will host a Christmas Bricktacular event from November to December of 2022. The park will celebrate the holidays by giving guests an opportunity to meet LEGO Santa and enjoy special seasonal activities, builds and adventures throughout the resort.
The extremely popular Brick-Or-Treat celebration will also be returning next Halloween season. This year's event is promised to be bigger than ever, including a specially made 4-D film experience.
LEGOLAND New York is now accepting reservations for dates this spring and summer. For more information on tickets, you can visit their official website.