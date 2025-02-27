6 Crazy Foods Added to Menu at LEGOLAND in Goshen, NY for 2025

Opening day at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is only a month away, but we don't know if we can wait to try some of these wild new menu items.

With temperatures hitting above 50 degrees and the snow finally beginning to melt, the Hudson Valley has its sights set on spring. The staff at LEGOLAND New York is apparently also thinking ahead to warmer days, dropping a surprise sneak peek of some new menu items that will be available at restaurants, food stands and the LEGOLAND Hotel when the theme park opens on April 10.

Fried Cookies Coming to Showtime Snacks at LEGOLAND, New York

If you're walking between Ninjago World and the LEGO Castle area, you'll want to make a point to stop at Showtime Snacks. The food stand along the pathway is adding Fried Cookies to its menu for 2025. The new dessert consists of "black and white sandwich cookies" (we're assuming this is a non-trademark way of saying Oreos) that are deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar.

Two Gourmet Hot Dogs Added to LEGO City

The City Dogs stand, located next to the fire department in LEGO City will offer two new flavors this year. The eatery is known for its gourmet twist on the traditional hot dog, with toppings like brisket, chili, banana peppers and a Latin Dog with roasted corn, sriracha mayo, cilantro and cotija cheese.

This year, City Dogs will offer a new Hudson Valley Dawg topped with crispy apple slaw and a Street Corn Dawg with Warm Esquites (corn off of the cob) and Tajin, which is a blend of mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt.

New Burger Added at LEGOLAND, New York Royal Feast

Not too far from The Dragon rollercoaster is a burger stand called the Royal Feast. Its signature item is a decadent Pepper Jack Bacon Burger which is built on two Smashburger patties and paired with the park's crispy fries.

This year, the Royal Feast is adding a Teriyaki Turkey Burger. The unique concoction is topped with lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli and a teriyaki pineapple ring.

Two Menu Items Available at LEGOLAND Hotel

For those visiting the LEGOLAND Hotel, there will be two new menu items available exclusively to guests. The first is a "Snap Together Sampler" which includes a variety of chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, chicken wings and a selection of sauces. There is also a Cheesy Pull-Apart Bread which consists of a round French bread that is stuffed with mozzarella cheese and topped with garlic butter.

According to LEGOLAND, New York, these are just some of the surprises that await visitors when the theme park opens its doors in Goshen on April 10. Now the only question that remains is which one are we going to try first?

