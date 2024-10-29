Hundreds of Hudson Valley Residents to Get Free LEGOLAND Tickets

Hundreds of people throughout the Hudson Valley will be getting into LEGOLAND for free and their guests will only have to pay half price.

LEGOLAND New York first opened in May of 2021 for a special sneak preview to local residents. Since then, the Goshen, New York theme park has welcomed visitors from all over the world. What's so nice about having LEGOLAND as a neighbor is that it hasn't forgotten about the Hudson Valley.

The 150-acre theme park has done much to give back to the community. Whether it's reimbursing employees for college credits taken at SUNY Orange, including residents in their commercials or allowing them to name their iconic brick statues, LEGOLAND has become a great champion of the Hudson Valley.

Free LEGOLAND Tickets for Hundreds of Hudson Valley Residents

Now, LEGOLAND is stepping up once again and handing out hundreds of free tickets to local residents. The park has announced that during the month of November, all first responders, military members, and veterans won't be charged to visit the park. Even better, everyone who they bring along will only have to pay half price.

During the month of November, we see many promotional offers centered around Veteran's Day. Many veterans have pointed out that the "deals" are usually not very beneficial and appear to be a sneaky way to simply generate more revenue. By offering free admission and also half-price admission for up to six guests, LEGOLAND New York is really making it affordable for families of veterans and first responders to experience the park.

Those interested in taking advantage of this deal just need to purchase their tickets ahead of time at ID.me, GOVX or through local military offices.

