Fortnite is Coming to LEGOLAND in Goshen, New York

One of the most popular gaming franchises in the world is headed to Goshen, New York.

Parents of tweens and teens are more than familiar with Fortnite, the free-to-play battle royale game that began taking the world by storm in 2017. The multi-player game allows fans to build barriers and hunt down enemies in an attempt to be the last one standing. Other, creative and social modes take away the competition aspect of the game and let kids build incredible worlds in a digital sandbox where their imagination can run wild.

Soon, your gamer will be able to build their creations in real life, and it won't cost any additional V-Bucks.

Fortnite to Arrive at LEGOLAND in Goshen, New York

This week, LEGOLAND New York announced the arrival of its first LEGO Festival. The month-long celebration kicks off in May and will include a special Gaming Zone featuring Fortnite experiences and characters.

The LEGO Festival is being described as "one of the biggest family celebrations of play ever", aimed at getting kids to be more creative. According to a recent study, 76% of parents are concerned that their children aren't playing as much as they should. LEGOLAND New York says the festival will allow kids to get creative, build social skills and have some good old-fashioned fun.

The LEGO Festival Will Have Five Zones

Starting on May 3, the LEGO Festival will take over the Goshen, New York theme park with five distinct zones. The Music Zone will feature a battle of the band, the Dance Zone will allow parkgoers to show off their moves to music at a DJ party, The Creative Zone will be led by a LEGO builder who will lead young brick fans on building adventures and a Chill Out Zone will slow down the pace and allow visitors to find their zen building LEGO flowers in a relaxed atmosphere.

Fortnite will appear in the Gaming Zone, which will feature a full-size model of Cuddle Team Leader from the game and an appearance by the fan-favorite character, Peely. The festival area will also let Fortnite players create their own builds to contribute to Lost Isles.

LEGO Festival Begins May 3 in Goshen, New York

The first-ever LEGO Festival runs from May 3 to June 8 throughout LEGOLAND New York, as well as six other LEGOLAND locations around the world. Attendance at the festival is free with admission to the theme park.

