Beloved Characters Find New Permanent Home in Hudson Valley

The Peppa Pig family is headed to the Hudson Valley.

The Hudson Valley has some pretty famous residents. Paul Rudd, Liam Neeson, Rober DeNiro, and the late James Earl Jones have all had homes in our backyard. But now, one of the most famous families in the world is set to move to the Hudson Valley and children of all ages will be invited to visit them.

Peppa Pig Coming to the Hudson Valley, New York

LEGOLAND New York has just announced that it will bring the Peppa Pig Playground to its Goshen, New York theme park. The new permanent attraction is under construction and will officially open in 2025.

Peppa Pig is an animated children's show that debuted in 2004. Currently in its 10th season, the Nick Jr. show follows the adventures of Peppa and her pig family. Although each episode is just five minutes long, the show addresses important social issues and is aimed at helping children deal with emotions they may feel as they are growing up.

Attractions at the Peppa Pig Playground Coming to LEGOLAND New York

According to LEGOLAND New York, the Peppa Pig Playground will feature a puppet theater stage where Peppa and her brother, George, will greet fans. The attraction will utilize oversized LEGO DUPLO blocks to bring the world of Peppa Pig to life.

Daddy Pig's big red car, Peppa's house, Grandpa Pig's boat, and Peppa's treehouse will be available for children to play on. Visitors will also be invited to participate in one of Peppa's favorite activities, the muddy puddles.

According to LEGOLAND New York, the Peppa Pig Playground is expected to debut in the spring of 2025.

