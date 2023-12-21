Drone Light Show Will Be Seen Over Hudson Valley Next Week

Keep your eyes on the skies. A spectacular light show powered by drones will be seen over the Hudson Valley next week.

We're truly living in the future. Slowly, fireworks displays across the country are being replaced with a new, high-tech form of entertainment in the sky that is dazzling and amazing spectators.

The new nighttime light displays are being powered by hundreds of synchronized drones. The tiny aircraft can fly in precision formations, turning on and off LED lights to create magnificent patterns and shapes that move and zoom across the sky.

The technology is fairly new to the Hudson Valley, a place where old-fashioned firework displays are still extremely popular. Local promoters know that if you want someone to come to a sporting event or concert, just advertise that there will be fireworks and people will show up in droves.

The First Hudson Valley Drone Show is Scheduled for Next Week

For many Hudson Valley residents, next week will mark the first time they will have a chance to see a synchronized light show powered by drones.

LEGOLAND New York has announced that it will be debuting its first drone show next week. The Goshen theme park says it will light up the sky with a "beautiful display of lights and music" utilizing drone technology.

A video preview was posted to social media showing drones flying in the shape of a three-dimentional Christmas star and quickly changing into the word "holiday".

The drone show is an addition to the park's Holiday Bricktacular which features a 35-foot tall tree made out of LEGO bricks, another LEGOLAND first.

Tickets to the drone show were being offered on social media to people who replied a secret code word. As of Thursday, it appeared that the promotion was still being offered.

