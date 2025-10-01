2 Great Causes Under One “Woof” Fundraiser Set for Saugerties

Special benefit for breast cancer awareness taking place in Saugerties, NY.

Saugerties Senior Center is a community hub that provides a range of services and activities tailored to meet the needs of older adults in Saugerties, NY located at 207 Market Street. The center is officially called the Frank D. Greco Memorial Senior Citizens Center. It’s part of the Town of Saugerties parks & recreation / buildings portfolio.

With a focus on promoting social engagement, wellness, and lifelong learning, the center offers a welcoming space for seniors to connect, learn, and enjoy a variety of programs and events.

Danielle DeCicco tells that a new fundraiser is set for this Sunday for her sister Tina because the money that we raised for her for the last fundraiser went for her PET scan that she had and now that she has a 9 mm nodule on her lung, They wanna do a CAT scan every three months and it’s coming up soon She has not received temporary disability yet, nothing, and being the loss of her husband no money to help her. She has triple negative breast cancer and has been out of work for six months.

She’s starting her second round of chemo in 4 days. After this event she will be doing chemo every single week till January and then a total mastectomy. It’s a very sad story. Her husband just passed away due to lung cancer and nobody knew he was sick. They literally have no money coming in. She’s staying with his mother right now who is 80.

2 Great Causes Under One "Woof" Fundraiser This Sunday

Don't miss a day filled with shopping with over 30 vendors and crafters, live music all day this Sunday, Oct. 5 at the Saugerties Senior Center with Charlene & The Atomic Cowboys, Jordan Stoner, and The Rock Academy of Woodstock. There will be bingo, a Wear Pink Costume Contest and a Pet Costume Contest. There will also be a vendor donation table for Zara the Puppy who has kidney disease. Visit with Zara the puppy and help us raise money to support Tina Smith (DeCicco) and Zara.

This is a FREE event

