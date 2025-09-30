Stewart’s Shops Celebrating National Coffee with a Cop Day

The popular convenience store chain is teaming up with more than 45 police departments to celebrate.

Stewart's Shops headquarters is located in Ballston Spa, NY, and serves Eastern Upstate NY and southwestern Vermont. The chain has 400-plus locations with many around the Hudson Valley. Known for branded ice cream, potato chips, hard rolls, root beer, milk, coffee, and other drinks, three-fourths of their stores also sell gasoline.

For me, Stewart's Shops is a daily visit, while commuting to work in Poughkeepsie. It's always been a favorite convenience store and I usually always will stop in whether it be for a drink or a quick bite to eat.

Stewart’s Shops is teaming up with more than 45 police departments to celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 1st, 2025. According to National Day Calendar, National Coffee with a Cop Day, celebrated on the first Wednesday in October, provides a unique opportunity to connect with men and women in uniform on a personal level over a simple cup of coffee.

This event is a great opportunity to give Stewart’s customers a place to connect with local law enforcement and discuss their community. Stewart’s provided free coffee certificates to participating police agencies to share with customers in the spirit of encouraging community engagement.

Because Stewart's Shops are your coffee shop, Stewart’s is the perfect place to bring people together.

Local, county and state police agencies from 21 counties will be taking time on the morning of Oct. 1st to have a cup of coffee with customers. Police officers from the following counties will be participating: Albany, Chenango, Columbia, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Montgomery, Oneida, Orange, Oswego, Otsego, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, St. Lawrence, Warren and Ulster in New York, as well as Rutland County in Vermont.

Founded in 1945, Stewart’s Shops is an employee and family-owned convenience store chain based in Saratoga County. Stewart’s is known for offering milk, ice cream, coffee, food to go, gasoline, and other convenience items. Today there are more than 400 Stewart’s Shops across upstate New York, Vermont and New Hampshire..

