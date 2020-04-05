Tiger At Bronx Zoo Tests Positive For COVID-19

So, humans are not the only ones who can contract COVID-19? it appears so. The Wildlife Conservation Society's Bronx Zoo says a tiger tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday. News 12 says a 4 year-old female Malayan tiger named Nadia tested positive for the virus.

The Bronx Zoo says that Nadia along with her sister, two other tigers, and three African lions had "developed a dry cough and all are expected to recover."

We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus,

The Bronx Zoo also added:

...no evidence that any person has been infected with COVID-19 in the U.S. by animals, including by pet dogs or cats.

More on this story as it develops.

