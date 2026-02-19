A man with Autism is missing from Poughkeepsie, according to police, and they need your help with any doorbell camera footage you may have.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a "missing vulnerable adult" last seen Wednesday evening near Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Trevor E. Davis, 29, of Poughkeepsie, was reported missing after he was last seen on February 18, 2026, at 7 p.m. walking on Livingston Street near Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Trevor Davis is Missing/Poughkeepsie PD Facebook Trevor Davis is Missing/Poughkeepsie PD Facebook loading...

According to Poughkeepsie police, Davis is described as:

6’2” tall

Approximately 260 pounds

Brown hair

Blue eyes

He was reportedly last seen wearing a dark brown jacket and blue jeans.

Trevor Davis is Missing/Poughkeepsie PD Facebook Trevor Davis is Missing/Poughkeepsie PD Facebook loading...

Officials have indicated that Davis is a vulnerable adult with autism and may be in need of medical attention. He is non-verbal, which may make it difficult for him to ask for help or communicate with others.

Law enforcement is urging residents in the City of Poughkeepsie and surrounding Dutchess County communities to remain alert and check any available security cameras or doorbell footage from the evening hours of February 18.

Anyone with information regarding Trevor Davis’ disappearance or whereabouts is asked to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at (845) 451-4000 or call 911 immediately.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Check back for updates as police provide them.