Popular Poughkeepsie Check Cashing Spot Abruptly Closes its Doors

A sign on the front door of Thrifty Check Cashing on North Hamilton St. announced the sad news of the permanent closure, thanking customers.

Check cashing stores are businesses that allow individuals to convert a physical check into immediate cash for a fee, without requiring a traditional bank account. They primarily serve the unbanked and underbanked populations who may not have access to or prefer not to use traditional banking services.

I used to go to Thrifty Beverage and their check cashing store on North Hamilton Street back in the day before I established a checking account of my own. I gotta say, the staff was always the friendliest, and it was always top notch service.

Thrifty Beverage is a long-standing beverage center in Poughkeepsie that offers a wide selection of beverages, including over 500 types of craft beer, and has two locations in the city. It serves the Hudson Valley and Dutchess County, selling a variety of drinks, snacks, and lottery tickets. Key features include a "build-your-own" 6-pack option, keg services, and discounts for first responders and military personnel.

Thrifty Check Cashing Part of Thrifty Beverage Closes

A sign up at Thrifty Checking at 183 N. Hamilton Street in Poughkeepsie this week confirmed the permanent closure of the popular check cashing spot on Monday afternoon. The handwritten sign on the front door shared the sad news to customers with no reason given for the closure.

It is with Saddest Hearts that as of Monday 10/20/25 We will be Permanently Closed...Thanks to all our Customers -Thrifty

We're not sure how long the sign was up for, but area resident Andrew Clark noticed it on Tuesday. We called Thrifty Beverage on Tuesday evening inquiring about the reason for the closure pf the check cashing part of the business. An employee that answered the phone said he had no idea why Thrifty Check Cashing had closed, but assured us that Thrifty Beverage would remain open.

