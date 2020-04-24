This Week’s Rock News: Rolling Stones Release Brand New Song

Do you even know what day it is? It’s Friday and it’s the weekend once again. And every weekend, I give you a recap of the week’s rock news just in case you missed it this week on The Boris and Robyn Show.

We start out with great news this week. The Rolling Stones have surprised us with the release of a brand new song. And it's got a COVID-19 spin, but that was kind of accidental. Anyway, it's really good and you can check it out right here.

Kudos going out to both Bon Jovi and Dead and Company. They’ve decided not to tease the fans with postponing their tours. They’ve cancelled them outright so the fans could get full refunds during a time when money is really needed. And speaking of refunds, we also have a story this week on what ticketmaster is planning to do concerning refunds. Get the info by clicking on the rock news link below.

In other COVID-19 related news, last weekend’s One World: Together at Home performance is now available to listen to. You can get more details by listening to this week’s rock news

