This Week’s Hudson Valley Weather Outlook

After a windy and unsettled Sunday. this week should start out on a pleasant note.

The Hudson Valley should expect sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. The humidity should remain comfortable till later in the week.

Nights will be cool, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s in most areas.

The next chance for rain and thunderstorms should be Thursday, as temperatures warm into the 80s with breezy conditions and higher humidity.

There will be a chance for rain across the region Friday. The rain should be clearing out by Friday night.