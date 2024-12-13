Hudson Valley, NY Forecast for White Christmas May Impact Travel
Dreams of a white Christmas may turn into a nightmare for many New York travelers this year.
While seeing the word "snow" in the extended Christmas forecast is usually met with squeals of delight, the thought of traveling over the river and through the woods in slippery conditions is giving pause to some drivers in the Hudson Valley.
A White Christmas for the Hudson Valley in 2024?
According to meteorologists, chances are good that this may be the first white Christmas in several years for the Hudson Valley. Back in 2017, Middletown, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh all received several inches of snow on Christmas Day. But since then, the holiday has seen much, if any accumulations.
This year could be a different story.
Christmas Snow Forecast for Hudson Valley, New York
While it's still too early to know for certain what the weather will be like on December 25, there are indications that we may see significant snowfall. Earlier this week, the Weather Channel was predicting snow accumulations of over an inch for Christmas Day. Since then, the forecast has changed back and forth several times from just clouds to rain and snow with icy road conditions.
As we get closer to Christmas, the snow forecast will come into more focus, but it's clear that snow is definitely a possibility, so be sure to have our app downloaded to your phone with Hudson Valley weather alerts turned on so you can plan your holiday travel early.
