Weather to Spoil Thanksgiving Travel in Hudson Valley, New York

Those traveling to or from the Hudson Valley over Thanksgiving week should expect headaches and delays.

Traditionally, Thanksgiving is the busiest travel holiday of the year. While not everyone celebrates Easter, Christmas or Hannukah, Thanksgiving is a holiday that all Americans can participate in. Because of that, AAA is predicting that 80 million people will be hitting the roads and air this week as families prepare to gather to feast on Turkey, watch the parade and fall asleep on the couch while watching football.

Stormy Weather to Make Thanksgiving Travel Miserable

If you plan to hit the roads for Thanksgiving, be prepared for inclement weather. According to the National Weather Service, there is an almost 100% chance that the Hudson Valley will see heavy rain starting overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Precipitation is expected to fall throughout the entire day, totaling up to a half of an inch.

Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown and Newburgh are all expected to be extremely wet, which could cause slick driving conditions. With the extra congestion on the road, travelers should practice extra caution to make sure they get to their destinations safely.

Air Travel Also Expected to Get Messy This Thanksgiving

While rain usually doesn't affect air travel, strong winds and snow in the Great Lakes area could lead to some Thanksgiving delays in the New York area on Thursday. Guests arriving earlier in the week, however, have a much better chance of arriving on time.

Some Good Weather News for Thanksgiving

While the Hudson Valley is expected to see lots of rain, those heading down to the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in Manhattan may avoid some of it. As of now, New York city isn't expected to see the same heavy rain as the Hudson Valley, although showers are likely throughout the duration of the parade. We will still have to wait and see if the wind will be strong enough to ground the balloons or not.

