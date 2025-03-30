Temperatures were all over the place Saturday afternoon, as some areas near New York City experienced record highs, while others north remained cloudy and cool. While Sunday will see colder weather across the Northeast, Monday is where things get more interesting.

A cold front, which is expected to bring severe weather across a wide area of the Midwest and southern U.S. will push eastward by Monday. The powerful storm system could bring large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes to many areas in the Ohio Valley and Dixie by late Sunday afternoon and evening.

However, the threat for severe weather is expected to persist as the storm reaches New York, says weather forecasters. What could we expect by Monday afternoon?

Severe Thunderstorms Possible For Parts of New York State

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center reports that there is a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather in areas including the Hudson Valley, Catskills, Southern Tier, and central New York Monday.

AccuWeather reports that the region could experience "damaging wind gusts and hail", and "disruptive downpours, localized flash flooding and isolated tornadoes." The New York Post says that some wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph.

NOAA NWS Storm Prediction Center

Forecasters say that the tornado threat will be greatest in areas around the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern states Monday, though an isolated twister isn't completely out of the question in New York or New Jersey.

New York state set an all-time record for tornadoes in 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Highs are expected to cool off Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures only reaching the 40s, according to The Weather Channel.