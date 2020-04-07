This may look like something out of the Terminator films, but it's real life. As police try to enforce social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak, some others seem to be taking matters into their hands. And if you've seen a lot of sci-fi films, this is a bit eerie.

Gothamist reports that a drone can be seen and heard over East River Park, announcing itself as the Anti-COVID-19 Volunteer Drone Task Force. The drone relays a message of social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.

This is the Anti-COVID-19 Volunteer Drone Task Force. Please maintain a social distance of at least six feet. Again, please maintain social distancing. Please help stop the spread of this virus. Reduce the death toll and save lives. For your own safety and your family's safety, please maintain social distancing. Thank you for your cooperation. We are all in this together.

Whoever did this may have the right idea, but that didn't stop it from freaking out a few folks. The NYPD told Gothamist they were not involved in this stunt. It is illegal to fly drones over almost all parts of Manhattan. The mystery operator of the drone has currently not stepped forward.

