Things I Didn’t Get Done During the Pandemic
When the coronavirus pandemic first hit, I tried to see it as a time to get things done. Things I’ve been meaning to do, but have put off for whatever reason. Yes, I would use this time to better myself. It didn’t quite turn out that way. But I’ve got a good list of things I didn’t do.
That's a pretty good list, don't you think? Too bad it's all the stuff I didn't do. How about you? Productive or lazy like me?
