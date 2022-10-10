These Hudson Valley Halloween Decorations Are Actually Unsafe

Experts warn that if you have Halloween decorations in front of your home, you could be putting your family's safety at risk.

Fall is the time when the Hudson Valley shines. Pumpkins, changing leaves and Halloween decor come alive in October making it one of the region's favorite seasons. While there's nothing wrong with going all out and celebrating fall, safety experts say that many of the decorations adorning Hudson Valley homes are actually hazardous.

Don't help thieves target your home

Safety advocates warn residents to keep their entranceways clear of Halloween decor. While it may look great to have huge cornstalks or stacks of hay bales next to your entranceway, they could attract burglars. Experts say that large displays near an entranceway make a great hiding place for those who are up to no good. Homeowners should make sure their stoops are free from tall and oversized decor that could conceal a person waiting for them as they leave their front door.

Keep an eye out

Decorations on your front door could also stop you from keeping your family safe. Experts say that many people get so excited about decorating their doors that they wind up covering up the peephole. Wreaths, harvest corn and other objects hung on your front door should still allow for a clear view. And if you have a Ring camera or other surveillance device, it's always a good idea to check and make sure your decorations don't block its view.

Don't make it too dark

Halloween is all about being spooky, but safety experts say that keeping things too dark is a mistake. Switching out your usual lightbulb for a dim purple one may look cool, but it defeats the purpose of why those lights are on your home in the first place. Incorporating bright lights into your display is a good idea so that your home is illuminated. The brighter the home, the less chance someone can trip and fall or wind up targeting it for mischief.

Think of others

While having a spooky display is lots of fun, remember to keep in mind the safety of others. Distracting decorations can put drivers at risk. Experts say to keep your decorations close to your home and away from roadways. One Hudson Valley display has been criticized by drivers who say they've slammed on their brakes thinking a spooky figure hiding behind a tree was actually an animal attempting to run in front of their car. Scaring someone can be fun, but not if it leads to them being harmed.

Halloween season is one of the best times to be living in the Hudson Valley. Just a little common sense and thoughtfulness for others can insure that everyone has a great time while staying safe.

