Mail Call America Awarded $500 for Supporting Vets Who Rock

Sometimes, a simple letter or care package can make a world of difference to a veteran or someone serving thousands of miles from home. That's the idea behind Mail Call America, a Hudson Valley-based nonprofit that is this month's recipient of our Vets Who Rock award.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump recognize a local organization making a difference in the lives of veterans and their families, presenting them with $500 to help continue their important work.

This month, we're proud to recognize Mail Call America, an organization that not only supports veterans and active-duty military members but also teaches young people the importance of honoring those who serve.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Teaching Students to Give Back

We recently spoke with Kathy Stuber, one of the cofounders of Mail Call America, who explained how the organization brings local students together to show their appreciation for our military.

Through partnerships with schools, students take an active role in writing letters, recording video messages and assembling care packages that are sent to veterans and active-duty service members.

But the program is about much more than sending a few letters. Mail Call America puts students in charge of organizing projects, working together and learning leadership skills while developing a greater appreciation for the sacrifices made by our military.

The goal is to create meaningful connections between young people and those who have served our country, while encouraging a lifelong commitment to community service.

A Little Gratitude Goes a Long Way

For service members stationed far from home, receiving a personal message or package can be an important reminder that their sacrifices haven't been forgotten. Mail Call America works to deliver that encouragement through its growing network of students and volunteers.

The nonprofit has ambitious goals, including establishing 50 chapters across the country and delivering 25,000 communications to veterans and active-duty military members.

The organization also welcomes donations to help cover postage, supplies and the cost of assembling and shipping care packages.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present Mail Call America with $500 to support its mission of connecting students with the brave men and women who have served our country.

To learn more about the organization, get involved or make a donation, visit MailCallAmerica.org.