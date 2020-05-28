Father's Day is coming up on June 21, and this year is a bit different from father's days past. This year we are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Even things are beginning to get back to normal, it's still a different world. Many of us will be changing our father's day traditions this year, and if you usually go to the Clearwater Hudson River Revival, I have bad news and good news.

The bad news is not really news. There will be no live concert this year. The good news is there will still be a day full of fun and entertainment, but it will all be online. It's happening on Saturday, June 20 and it's going to be a day full of music, story telling, activism, education, and celebration. The program will run from 1PM - 9PM with lots of familiar personalities, as well as new and exciting performances. Some of the scheduled performers include Chapin Family, The Riks, Matt Turk, Arm of the Sea, David and Jacob Bernz, Reggie Harris, The Mammals, John McCutcheon, Tiokasin Ghosthorse and Andes Manta.

If you attend the Virtual Great hudson River Revival, you are also helping to save the Sloop Clearwater. For more information, check out the event facebook page. And I hope you have a happy and healthy Father's Day.

