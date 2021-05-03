Clearwater Festival Announces Plan for 2021

Even though the global pandemic is winding down, more people are vaccinated and more things are opening up, that won’t be the case this year for Clearwater’s Great Hudson River Revival. The festival, which is normally held at Croton Point Park on Father’s Day weekend, will be virtual for the second year in a row. It's still going to be on Father’s Day weekend, and it’s still going to be great, only it will be from the comfort of your own home, where you and your dad can watch it from the couch.

The virtual festival is going to be a day full of music, story telling, activism, education, and celebration. The festival will run on Saturday, June 19, from 11AM - 11PM with lots of familiar personalities, as well as some new and exciting performances. The day will feature performances and presentations from John McCutcheon, Tom Chapin, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Scott Ainslie, Rick Nestler, Matt Cartsonis, Betty and the Baby Boomers, Hubby Jenkins, Thomasina Winslow, Tiokasin Ghosthorse, Emma's Revolution, Holly Near, R.J. Storm and the Old School Bluegrass Band, Mel & Vinnie, Reggie Harris, Tom Paxton, Diana Jones, The Trouble Sisters, Magpie, Rik Palieri and more.

The virtual Hudson River Revival is free for anyone to attend, but donations are certainly welcomed. T-shirts are also available. For more information about this year’s Great Hudson River Revival, and to enjoy the live stream, check out the Clearwater Great Hudson River Revival website. It’s not as awesome as being there in person and enjoying the beautiful views, but it’s still pretty awesome.

9 Hudson Valley Food Trucks to Hit this Summer You'll want to make sure you visit these Hudson Valley Food Trucks

Photos Capture Two Eagles Tangling in Mid-Air in the Hudson Valley Stunning Hudson Valley photos of the female of a pair local nesting eagles protecting her territory from a single intruder eagle.

12 Things You Should NEVER Recycle While many people already know that recycling is good for the environment, they may actually be putting the wrong things in their recycling bins. Here are 12 items that most people think are recycled, but are usually just discarded into the trash at the transfer station.