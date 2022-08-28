The Shocking Cost of College Tuition in New York State

President Joe Biden announced that there will be a huge bailout for people with student debt.

According to College Tuition Compare, there are 514 colleges in New York State and they claim that the average cost for tuition at a 4-year university in New York is over $23,000 for students who live in the state and just over $30,000 for students who live out of state. Imagine going back for your Master's degree.

You may not agree with the loan bailout, especially if you paid yours off, but you have to admit that it is a little insane that banks allow teenagers with no financial responsibility to take out thousands of dollars in loans.