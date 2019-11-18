The PBR 99-Pack is Coming to Our Area, But Just in Select Stores

If you go shopping for this 99-pack of beer in the Hudson Valley, you'll need to bring a friend to help carry it to the car.

A limited-edition "family pack" containing 99 cans of beer is being sold for the holidays by Pabst Blue Ribbon. According to Delish, this insane case of beer will be available in 15 states, and yes, one of them is New York.

There have only been a few sightings of the family pack in the wild, one of them being at MGM Wine and Spirits in Mankato, MN. They posted an announcement on their Facebook page that the 99-pack was available, only having to update the post less than 24 hours later to break the news that they had completely sold out.

The case is rumored to cost around $175 and measure approximately 7ft. This orgy of PBR is already causing mayhem in the Hudson Valley, with beer fans desperately trying to get their hands on one.

Tim Langley from Half Time in Poughkeepsie says that the PBR Family Pack has been the most asked about item this week. However, he says that the store won't be able to carry it. According to Langley, he's been told that it's only being distributed to big box and price club stores in our area.

So, if you have a PBR lover on your Christmas list this year, you'll want to start scoping out your local BJ's, Sam's Club or Costco for your best chance at snagging one of these limited edition cases. When and where these monster-sized cases of beer will finally appear still remains a bit of a mystery. We didn't immediately receive a request for more information from Manhattan Beer, which distributes Pabst Blue Ribbon in the Hudson Valley, but as soon as we hear back we will update this story with any new information.

In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for what will probably be the most difficult case of beer in the Hudson Valley to purchase (and fit in your car).

