The Hype Rocks WPDH Backyard BBQ 2023

Hudson Valley rockers The Hype brought the party to Hopewell Junction, NY at the WPDH winner's backyard bbq.

The WPDH/Michelob Ultra Backyard BBQ contest was a big summer promotion with Townsquare Media where we were qualifying listeners to get a fully catered bbq, with WPDH showing up in your backyard with party supplies from Party Time Rentals, bbq from Handsome Devil, beer from Dutchess Beer and live music from Hudson Valley favorites The Hype. The Hype surely brought the party to Hopewell Junction!

Known to many around the Hudson Valley as the premiere area party rock band, the 4 piece band is known for their BIG sound. The band rocked a set at the home of WPDH listener Sheila Cronk and family, playing to Sheila and guests poolside in Hopewell Junction over Labor Day Weekend.

The crowd in attendance was treated to a great mix of music from Wild Cherry to Bon Jovi to Metallica and Guns N' Roses, to everything in between. 70's, 80's, 90's, and 2000's party favorites were all represented. A big thank you to The Hype (Mike Mack, Kory Gancarz, Paul DalCero and Chris Barki) for bringing the party and crushing it as always. Townsquare Media has done a lot of events with The Hype over the years and they are always the go-to band when looking for a great party rock outfit. Check em out on Facebook.

Tigman and The Hype with Sheila Cronk, winner of this year's WPDH Backyard BBQ giveaway.

The Hype rockin WPDH Backyard BBQ.

We had such a great time for the second year in a row doing the WPDH Backyard BBQ promotion, and Sheila and George Cronk and the family were amazing hosts. Check out a full gallery from this year's event below.