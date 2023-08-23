Historic Catskill Resort Sells For $12 Million

Once thriving resort was recently sold according to Ulster County Clerk records.

In the 1950’s, The Catskills had become synonymous with the American leisure lifestyle. Grand Hotels like The Concord, Grossinger's, The Granit, and the Tamarack Lodge gave rise to a unique Catskill culture which drew in hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Catskill Resorts were the training ground for world renowned comedians such as Woody Allen, Mel Brooks, Rodney Dangerfield, Jerry Lewis, The Three Stooges, and many others. Other popular performers at the Catskill Resorts included Benny Goodman, Mel Torme, and Barbara Streisand.

By the turn of the 21st century, the realities of a changing world economy forced many of the Catskill resorts to close their doors. Grossinger's, The Concord, the Tamarack lodge, and most others have all disappeared. One that remains to this day is the the Hudson Valley Resort & Spa (formerly the Granit). The Granit Hotel and Country Club had been a Borscht Belt landmark for decades.

Daily Freeman reports that the Hudson Valley Resort and Spa, located at 400 Granite Rd in Kerhonkson, NY, has been sold for $12 million, according to Ulster County Clerk records. The property was sold back on July 31 by Hudson Valley NY Holdings LLC of Walden to Valley Ridge Retreats LLC, of Kerhonkson for $7.5 million and then sold that same day by Valley Ridge Retreats to Hudson Valley Resort Holding LLC for $12 million. The former Hudson Valley Resort & Spa is now Vacation Valley Resort, according to the business website.

