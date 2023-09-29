The Hudson Valley’s Top 11 Main Streets For Shopping and Dining

We've ranked the top 11 Main Street areas in the Hudson Valley region of New York State.

Within Ulster, Dutchess and Orange Counties we're lucky to have an abundance of towns with bustling Main Street areas. Tree-lined streets with locally-owned businesses and cafes serving up delicious small-town food draw visitors from near and far.

11: Main Street in Poughkeepsie, NY

While Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie has seen its ups and downs, the former "Main Mall" is returning to its roots as a beautiful city center. Incredible food and drink awaits at Zeus Brewing, Schatzi's, Brasserie 292, Reason & Ruckus and other hidden gems. Also, don't miss Alex's Restaurant, a local favorite. Development projects are scattered throughout the Main Street area, promising even more good things to come for the Queen City.

10: Main Street in Walden, NY

Visitors who flock to Walden to visit the headquarters of Angry Orchard Cider shouldn't miss the quaint Main Street area. There are great little shops and food like pizza, cupcakes and Chinese food. Millspaugh Furniture and Sohn's Applances, two long-time, family-run businesses are also located on Main Street.

9: Main Street in Cornwall, NY

A day of shopping awaits on Main Street in Cornwall. Locals say that Cornwall Coffee & Mercantile has some of the best beverages in the entire state. Shops selling antiques, clothes and other odds and ends fill out this quaint, walkable Main Street.

8: Franklin Ave in Millbrook, NY

Although not technically "Main Street", Franklin Avenue serves as the center of the Village of Millbrook. There are great options for grabbing a bit to eat like the Millbrook Cafe, Barbaro and the famous Millbrook Diner. You'll also find cute boutiques and shops including J. McLaughlin, The Millbrook Home and the Millbrook Antique Center.

7: Main Street in the Village of Fishkill, NY

If you're looking for a great place to eat, you can't go wrong on Main Street in the Village of Fishkill. The Dutchess Bier Cafe and its sister barbecue joint, The Beast are both on this easily-walkable street. There's also The Tomato Cafe, Stafano's and Alps Chocolates. While short on shops and boutiques, there are some great local businesses, including In The Cut, one of the most popular barber shops in the Hudson Valley.

6: Main Street in the Village of Goshen, NY

The Village of Goshen is a great blend of the old and new. Next to Foley's Goshen Hardware is the iconic Joe Fix Its, which has been serving bicyclists for 75 years on Main Street. Those looking for more modern flare can visit some great trendy spots like Craft 47, Pharmacy Kitchen & Bar and Limoncello at the Orange Inn.

5: Main Street in the Village of Warwick, NY

Known for its famous annual Apple Festival, Warwick is a great village to visit any time of the year. The quaint Main Street is filled with great restaurants like Wolfie's, Eddie's Roadhouse, Fetch, 100 Main and Warwick Thai. There are also some great little shops like Frazzleberries Country Store, the Village Bungalow and Newhard's, which has been operating for the past 30 years.

4: Main Street in the Village of Wappingers Falls, NY

While not as big as some of the other Main Streets in the Hudson Valley, the Village of Wappingers Falls has slowly been doubling in size, thanks to major development projects underway on West Main Street. East Main Street starts at Mesier Park and the historic Grinnell Library where it's just a short stroll to Norma's for breakfast or County Fare for some craft beer and pub grub. If you're looking to meet for drinks you've got Coupe Champagne Bar and Di'Vine Wine Bar, two upscale spots with a relaxed, casual atmosphere. Locals will tell you not to miss ice cream at the Village Creamery or an enormous sandwich from The Hog. And be sure not to leave without taking in views of the famous Wappingers Falls from the Main Street bridge.

3: Main Street in New Paltz, NY

Sitting in the shadow of Mohonk Mountain is the eclectic Village of New Paltz. Main Street has always been a destination for weekenders on their way to enjoy hiking, kayaking and all of the outdoor fun that New Paltz has to offer. Being a college town, there's certainly no lack of bars and breweries, but you can also find some cool shops and amazing restaurants for either quick eats or fine dining. The Water Street Market sits at the end of Main Street with even more shopping and an antique store that's packed to the rafters with finds. There's certainly something for everyone in the Village of New Paltz.

2: Main Street in Beacon, NY

There's no city in the Hudson Valley that's seen more of a renaissance than Beacon. Once a rundown shopping area with not much to offer visitors other than its quirky "dummy light", Main Street is now the number one tourist destination in Dutchess County. Upscale restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and boutiques line the entire mile-long street. You could spend the whole day in Beacon and still not see everything. There's a reason why NYC residents are packing into the train and heading up to visit every weekend.

1: Market Street in Rhinebeck, NY

We know, we know. How can Rhinebeck have the number one Main Street in the Hudson Valley when it doesn't even technically have a "Main Street"? Well, if you've ever taken a stroll down Market Street in Rhinebeck you'd understand. There's a reason why the Hallmark Channel used Rhinebeck as the backdrop for one of its famous Christmas movies. Small-town charm oozes from the village center. The tree-lined street is filled with eclectic shops, great restaurants and even a candy shop owned by some big Hollywood stars. But what makes Rhinebeck really special is its community, and that's no more apparent than at its annual Sinterklass festival. The annual event transforms Market Street into a winter wonderland. Everyone is welcome, as all of the local businesses get into the spirit with free activities and attractions for the whole family.

