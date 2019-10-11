The Hudson Valley’s One Remaining Polish Deli

If you're looking to celebrate General Polaski day with some authentic Polish food, there aren't many choices in the Hudson Valley.

Growing up in Northern New Jersey I was spoiled when it came to European food. It seemed like every town had several butcher shops and delis for every ethnic background. In my hometown, we had three German butchers, a Polish butcher and several Italian butchers. The stores strictly sold food from these countries and meat prepared just like it was back in the old country.

Unfortunately, specialty stores like these are few and far between in the Hudson Valley. Whiile we do have many great butchers and delis that serve their own version of ethnic food, it's rare to find one that specializes in authentic food from just one country.

That's why I was thrilled to find out that the Hudson Valley is home to a highly rated Polish deli that has all of those foods you remember from your childhood. the Hudson Polish Delicatessen is apparently the only strictly Polish deli in the Hudson Valley. Located on Fairview Avenue in Hudson , the deli has rave reviews and seems to offer anything and everything you'd ever want from the motherland.

Kielbasa, golomkies, pierogis and more are all on the menu along with side drinks, condiments and other products imported directly from Poland. A review of their Instagram page reveals cabbage soup, borscht and a selection of mouth-watering sausages.

Now that I know there's a real Polish deli close by, I'm going to have to make a pilgrimage to Hudson to celebrate my heritage. Have you found an ethnic butcher or restaurant that serves authentic food here in the Hudson Valley? I'd love to hear about it. Share your experiences in our comments section below on on our Facebook page.

