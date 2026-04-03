If you’ve got dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets sitting in your freezer, you may want to take a second look before serving them up.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for certain frozen, ready-to-eat chicken nuggets after testing found they may contain unsafe levels of lead.

Are Your Nuggets Safe?

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The product raising alarm is the 29-ounce bag of Great Value Fully Cooked Dino Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets, sold at Walmart stores nationwide.

Here’s how to identify them:

“Best if used by” date: February 10, 2027

Lot code: 0416DPO1215

Establishment number: P-44164

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The nuggets were produced on February 10, 2026.

No official recall has been issued because the product is no longer being sold- when I googled it- clicking on the nuggets leads to a Perdue nugget instead.

The issue was discovered during routine testing, and while the investigation is ongoing, health officials say the potential risk is serious-especially for kids.

Lead exposure is particularly dangerous for young children and pregnant women, as it can impact brain development and the nervous system. Federal guidelines say there is no safe level of lead exposure, and testing showed these nuggets could contain levels up to five times higher than what’s considered acceptable for children.

If you have these in your freezer, do not eat them. Toss them out or return them to the store for a refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Dorada Foods directly or reach the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline.