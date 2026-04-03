Why it’s Illegal in New York to Treat Raccoons Humanely

New York would rather you kill a raccoon in your yard than treat it humanely. Would you break the law to spare a raccoon's life?

Across the Hudson Valley, homeowners regularly deal with raccoons tipping over garbage cans, digging into gardens or even tearing through soffits to make a home in your attic.

Once a raccoon decides your house is a good place to live, convincing them to leave can be a challenge.

What many New Yorkers don’t realize is that the law allows you to kill a nuisance raccoon. But trying to spare its life by relocating it somewhere else could actually get you in big trouble.

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The surprising law about relocating raccoons

If a raccoon is damaging property or creating a health risk, New York law allows the animal to be euthanized or killed.

However, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says it is illegal to trap a raccoon and release it somewhere else without permission from the government.

That means capturing the animal and driving it to a wooded area, park or rural location is not allowed.

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It sounds harsh, but the state says there are reasons for the rule.

Relocating raccoons can spread rabies and other diseases to new areas. Wildlife experts also warn that raccoons moved from their home territory often struggle to survive.

In some cases, officials say relocating an animal may actually cause more suffering than a quick, legal euthanasia.

Why New York Makes Relocation of Raccoons Illegal

Raccoons are highly territorial and adapted to specific environments. Dropping one into unfamiliar woods does not guarantee it will thrive.

Instead, the animal may fight with other wildlife, starve or attempt to travel long distances to return to its original territory. Relocation can also unintentionally move a nuisance problem from one neighborhood to another.

Because of these risks, New York limits how wildlife can be legally handled.

What to Do if You Have a Raccoon Problem

Experts say the best way to deal with nuisance raccoons is prevention.

Securing garbage cans, removing outdoor pet food, sealing entry points and eliminating food sources can often encourage raccoons to move along on their own.

If the situation becomes serious, the DEC recommends contacting a licensed Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator who can legally address the problem.