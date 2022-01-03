The Highest Paid Teachers in the Mid Hudson Valley

Everyone agrees that most teachers don't get paid enough, but some educators in the Hudson Valley are actually pulling in a pretty penny.

You may be surprised to find out just how much some of your childrens' teachers are making. We've compiled the median salaries from all of the school districts in Orange, Ulster and Dutchess Counties and have ranked them from lowest to highest.

It may surprise you to find out how your child teacher ranks in this list of the 31 top paying school districts in the Hudson Valley.